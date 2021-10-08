Private bus is not taking extra fare in Durga Pujo? The State Transport Department is monitoring

#Kolkata: The State Transport Department has warned bus owners to take extra bus fare hike during Durga Puja 2021 season. For the past few months, there have been constant complaints in the office that bus fares have been increasing. In some cases, bus fares have been doubled. And this is why the bus owners have been made aware of the role that the transport department can play in the coming days to bring the extra fares under control.

Motor vehicle inspectors raided multiple buses following complaints of increased fares. It can be seen that the rent of 8 rupees is 10 rupees. The rent for 9 rupees is 15 rupees. The rent of 11 rupees is 20 rupees. The rent for 12 rupees is 25 rupees. The routes with the highest number of complaints are 3C / 1, 240, 259, 12C / 1,12C, 12 and the bus on the anti-doll bug route. The bus owners of all these routes have already been informed, after which the permit will be canceled if they take extra bus fare hike. All the private bus-minibuses that have landed in Kolkata are being charged from the passengers as happy fare. 10 rupees has been taken as soon as you step on the bus. However, the passengers complained that they have to pay 15 rupees or even 20 rupees if they get on one or two routes.

How to increase the bus fare without government instructions? The bus conductors demanded, “If you run a bus with as many passengers as the number of seats, you will incur a loss if you run the previous fare. Therefore, higher fares are being charged. Passengers are also cooperating.” Similarly, private buses can be seen on more than one route than before. Meanwhile, in the city and suburbs, there is a crowd of passengers to get off the private buses. But the passengers have to pay more as soon as they get on the bus. Not only that, the bus conductors are happy to hire. Bus passenger Tapan Dey said, “We have had the privilege of getting off private buses. But now we have to pay more than double the fare we had to pay before going to Science City from Shyambazar. We are not being given any tickets.” Passengers on 226, 234, kb-64, 93, 30-d routes are talking about a similar experience. Passengers complained that higher fares were being charged on Belgharia to Gulfgreen, Dumdum Cantonment to Babughat, Bagbazar to Goriya, Bangur to BNR routes.

Just as you have to pay 10 rupees to get on the bus, the stage fare has been reduced to 15 rupees 20 rupees on some routes and 12 rupees 15 rupees 18 rupees 20 rupees on some routes. However, two or three bus conductors are being hired as before in Shyambazar. Despite the increase in the number of private buses in the city and suburbs, the passengers are overcharged. Tapan Bandopadhyay, a representative of the bus owners’ association, said, “The government has not increased the fares.

ABIR GHOSHAL