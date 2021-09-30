Priyanka Tibrewal alleges accuses booth jam Issued 144 but why the store is open! Priyanka is also angry with Madan, the report summons the commission

September 30, 2021

#Kolkata: Section 144 is in force. Why is the store open after that? Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got into an argument with the police at the beginning of the day. The Election Commission also summoned the report after receiving the complaint. Earlier in the day, Priyanka Tibrewal complained that BJP agents were not allowed to sit in several centers (Priyanka Tibrewal alleges accuses booth jam). The Trinamool, however, did not want to accept that allegation.

When Priyanka directly complained about booth jam number 126, the allegation (Priyanka Tibrewal alleges accuses booth jam) was blown up by the Trinamool. After hearing the allegations, Firhad Hakim said, “The BJP is making false allegations from the very beginning as it is not able to fight.” Firhad added, “The allegation of booth jam is an excuse. There are not 144 everywhere. People will go to Gurudwara or Dhaba. The commission has dismissed this allegation.”

Priyanka also had problems with ward number 72. He named and complained about Trinamool leader Madan Mitra. Priyanka alleged that Madan Mitra wanted to capture the booth in ward no. That is why he has shut down the voting machine from the very beginning.

However, the Election Commission has informed that voting has started smoothly in all the booths. The National Election Commission is constantly monitoring the voting in Bhabanipur. The route march is going to increase the confidence of the voters.





