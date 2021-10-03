October 3, 2021

Priyanka Tibrewal Lost in Bhabanipur By Poll: 57 Thousand! Priyanka Tibrewal’s number that did not lag behind in Bhabanipur …

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur By-Election by a huge margin. Her party did worse than expected from opinion polls, which saw them at gaining about a third of the seats. However, on May 5, the Trinamool leader was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. However, after taking the oath, Mamata’s term was ending on November 4. Earlier, the Election Commission had announced the day of by-elections. After that Mamata became a candidate in her old center Bhabanipur. Against him were BJP candidates Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM candidate Sreejib Biswas. Voting ends on September 30. Mamata Banerjee defeated BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal by a margin of 56,835 votes. And after this result, Priyanka Tibrewal’s 56 thousand ‘knots’ are being practiced in the political arena.

Incidentally, the BJP had fielded Priyanka Tibrewal from Antalya in the last assembly elections. But in that constituency too, Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP candidate, lost to Trinamool candidate Swarnakamal Saha by 56,256 votes. After that, Priyanka came to practice fighting for the BJP in the post-poll violence case. In the Bhabanipur by-election, therefore, the ‘fighting’ Priyanka was sent by Gerua Shibir to fight against Mamata Banerjee. But after the results came out on that day, it was seen that Priyanka also lost to the Trinamool leader by 56,835 votes. In other words, Priyanka Tibrewal did not leave behind 56 thousand geros at all.

However, after the results were announced, Priyanka claimed, “Even if the team loses, I will be the man of the match in the Bhabanipur election.” Because despite standing against the immense power of Mamata Banerjee, I got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue my work. However, the BJP candidate admitted that the reason for his defeat was the BJP’s organizational weakness.

Read more: Why huge rate in Bhabanipur, Priyanka Tibrewal exposes BJP’s ‘fault’!

In his words, ‘I admit, there was a weakness in the organization of our party in Bhabanipur. We did not have the organizational strength needed to win the vote. A leader never wins an election, a leader never loses an election. Organization to win or lose. ‘ However, while congratulating Mamata Banerjee for the victory, Priyanka still accuses the Trinamool of rigging. However, after all, Priyanka Tibrewal’s 56 thousand knots are still in practice!



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

CPIM in WB By Poll 2021: The Left in Bengal, the result of the three centers! Biman Basu said …

36 mins ago admin

Fighting erupts in Bhabanipur, state president Sukant Majumder demands at Shunsan BJP office – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Tmc Strategy after Bhabanipur By Poll: Ward-based dream fulfillment

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CPIM in WB By Poll 2021: The Left in Bengal, the result of the three centers! Biman Basu said …

36 mins ago admin

Priyanka Tibrewal Lost in Bhabanipur By Poll: 57 Thousand! Priyanka Tibrewal’s number that did not lag behind in Bhabanipur …

2 hours ago admin

Fighting erupts in Bhabanipur, state president Sukant Majumder demands at Shunsan BJP office – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Tmc Strategy after Bhabanipur By Poll: Ward-based dream fulfillment

2 hours ago admin

Actress who worked in a porn movie with 300 men on the same day is now a successful wrestler! – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin