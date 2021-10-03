Priyanka Tibrewal on Bhabanipur By Poll Results: Priyanka Tibrewal on Bhabanipur

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has broken all records. From the very beginning of the Bhabanipur By-Poll Results, the Trinamool leader had started lagging far behind BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. And in the end it was seen that Mamata won in Bhabanipur by breaking the record of 2011 Bhabanipur by-election. According to the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee won by 5732 votes in Bhabanipur. After that, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal admitted that the defeat was due to organizational weakness. After the results were released on that day, Priyanka said, ‘I admit, we had a weakness in the organization in Bhabanipur. We did not have the organization we needed to win the election. A leader never wins, never loses. The winning organization. However, Priyanka Tibrewal congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the victory.

However, the way Priyanka complained about rigging on election day, she did not move from that position even today. He complained, ‘Trinamool has won by force of organization. But you have all seen what that organization does on election day. Rigging in places, bringing fake voters to vote was everything. Priyanka, however, added, ‘I will not leave Bhabanipur. I will be by the side of the people of Bhabanipur. ‘

“I am the man of the match,” Priyanka told ANI. Because despite standing against the immense power of Mamata Banerjee, I got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue my work.

After that, the defeated BJP candidate from Bhabanipur also posted a post on Facebook. There he wrote, ‘I thank the leadership and staff of my party, they were even more enterprising than me around this vote. I feel that the democratic rights could not be protected because of the constant intimidation of the ruling camp. I will continue to work for the protection of the democratic rights of the people. I am not vocal on the side of people. ‘

In the Bhabanipur by-election, the state BJP not only jumped with all its might, but also several Union ministers came to campaign. It can be said that the Gerua camp in Bhabanipur did not fail to give a boost to Mamata Banerjee. But after the results came out, it was seen that all the efforts of the BJP have been virtually wiped out by the Trinamool leader. Even the BJP, which got the lead from wards 60 and 64 of Bhabanipur in the 2021 assembly polls, could not hold on to the by-elections. As a result, the political circles think that the issue of organizational weakness has come up in Priyanka’s face due to natural reasons.