Professor Shanku Park: Everything from aliens to mummy-pyramids appear, new address for entertainment Professor Shanku Park

Newtown: Another feather in the crown of Rajarhat Newtown. Professor Shanku Park was created by NKDA. This theme park is built on two acres of land behind Action Area City Center Two (North 24 Parganas News). The park was inaugurated by his son Sandeep Roy on the occasion of Satyajit Ray’s 100th birth anniversary. It had to close within days of the park opening for the Kovid infection last year. As the park is open to the public again this month, Newtown Kolkata Development Board authorities say the crowds are growing.

NKDA Chairman Debashis Sen said, “The theme park was created in just one and a half months to mark the centenary of the birth of Ray. It closed shortly after the inauguration for Kovid. The park has become a special attraction for them. ” Officials claim that almost everyone who comes to visit the city center will come to the park once.

Professor Shanku Park was created by NKDA to pay homage to this proverbial filmmaker by commemorating Satyajit Ray’s birthday on May 2. Not only children who come to visit the park, but also those who love this great creation of Satyajit Ray are getting nostalgic here. As soon as you enter the main gate of the park, you will see a huge statue of Professor Shankur. There are children’s play areas. You will see ‘aliens’. Mummy, pyramid can be visualized. An environment has been created by planting date palms all around, it will feel like a piece of Egypt.

In this park you will find some amazing paintings about Shanku and his stem factory. Evening light – every creation will feel alive here in the magical environment of shadow. In addition to the ticket counter, there is also a cafeteria and toilet in this park.

(Reporting by Rudranarayan Roy)

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: March 20, 2022, 00:13 IST

Tags: Newtown, NKDA, Professor Shanku Park, Rajarhat, Satyajit Ray