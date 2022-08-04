“Project Jyoti” by mjunction empowering e-literacy among visually challenged students

mjunction services limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company has begun the second phase of “Project Jyoti” initiative for visually challenged students in West Bengal. This is a one of its kind collaborative initiative by mjunction with Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission, enabling digital education to the visually defied students from across Bengal. The team planned training sessions for the students in two batches, from 22nd July to 29th July. After the end of each training session, mjunction organized certificate distribution ceremony for the students participating in the program. Mr. Kartik Manna, Chairman, Samagra Shiksha Mission, Kolkata & Kolkata Primary School Council along with Mr. Aminul Ahsan, District Education Officer, Paschim Bangla Samagra Shiksha Mission, Kolkata were present during the certificate distribution ceremony where mjunction facilitated 75 visually challenged students.

The main goal of starting “Project Jyoti” was to provide solutions and simplify the education platform for those students. Mjunction wanted to providing education through digital means through a process, where a visually challenged student can not only learn the subject well, but also get used to technology. This project aims to solve the learning difficulty faced by visually challenged students while using Braille technique, which is time consuming and monotonous. The program is designed to let the students use a “talk-back” technology developed by mjunction using android devices. Each student will get a phone and the phones will have pre-installed apps to help students read the textbooks. The first phase of the program was held in Kolkata with 200 students. In 2018, Project Jyoti was launched successfully in Chhattisgarh. In the pilot project, 50 mobile phones were given to students to access textbooks from mobile. Overall, mjunction’s “Project Jyoti” helped in transforming the lives of more than 400 visually impaired students.

About Project Jyoti

Project Jyoti is a CSR initiative by mjunction services limited to support visually challenged students. In 1028, the initiative Project Jyoti was first launched in Chhattisgarh as a pilot project and soon after the successful implication it launched in West Bengal. The project helps in creating accessible books for visually impaired students. In the pilot projects 50 mobile phones have been given to visually impaired students so that they can access textbooks through mobiles. Nearly 45 special educators and 30 students from across West Bengal were trained in accessible reading of the West Bengal State Board textbooks using phone.