Prolonged blockade, old man died on the way back from Vellore to Kolkata by train – News18 Bangla

#Howrah: Due to the railway blockade, a person who was on his way back to the state after receiving treatment from Vellore died on the train. The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday. The incident took place near Deulti station. This train was coming from Hyderabad to Howrah. At that time many trains got stuck in Howrah due to the strong protest movement. That is why this train coming back from Hyderabad to Howrah got stuck. There is a person named Srinu. Although the details are not yet known.

Howrah is on fire in the blockade-protest on Friday! Rail service disrupted due to protests in Ankurhati, Howrah. Protesters protested by burning tires on the railway in multiple places on Friday. Local trains as well as long-distance trains have been disrupted. Multiple trains were canceled. As a result, the railway passengers got into extreme trouble.

Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express, Howrah-Adra Shiromoni Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Taran were canceled on Saturday. -Tatanagar Steel Express), Shalimar-Puri Express (Shalimar-Puri Express), Howrah-Digha-Howrah Special. Naturally, many passengers are facing extreme problems.

First published: June 11, 2022, 12:19 IST

