Property Expo Credai Bengal Home Front 2022 begins

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Inauguration of Credai Bengal Home Front 2022 at the Autrium, South City Mall

The two day property exhibition ‘CREDAI Bengal Home Front 2022’ was inaugarated on 9th April’22 by Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President, CREDAI National, Jugal Khetawat, Former President, CREDAI Bengal, in the presence of other senior members of CREDAI Bengal at the Autrium, South City Mall, Kolkata.

Speaking on this occasion, Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal said that, they are very happy and excited to organize this property expo after the pandemic and most of Kolkata’s organised real estate developers who are the members of CREDAI Bengal has displayed their properties at HOME FRONT 2022 bearing the stamp of goodwill, sincerity and transparency that CREDAI Bengal carries with it. He is also very hopeful that the expo is going to attract serious buyers who wish to invest in real estate.

Home Front 2022′ is a property exhibition for residential homes and it continues to be a one-stop destination for serious home-buyers looking to invest in housing stock from the array of properties on display. The Expo brings the opportunity for customers to avail a various range of properties across ticket prices under a single roof.

The exibition is open from 12 AM to 9.30 PM on 9th and 10th April.