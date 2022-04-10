April 10, 2022

Property Expo Credai Bengal Home Front 2022 begins

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Inauguration of Credai Bengal Home Front 2022 at the Autrium, South City Mall

The two day property exhibition ‘CREDAI Bengal Home Front 2022’ was inaugarated on 9th April’22 by Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President, CREDAI National, Jugal Khetawat, Former President, CREDAI Bengal, in the presence of other senior members of CREDAI Bengal at the Autrium, South City Mall, Kolkata.

Speaking on this occasion, Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal said that, they are very happy and excited to organize this property expo after the pandemic and most of Kolkata’s organised real estate developers who are the members of CREDAI Bengal has displayed their properties at HOME FRONT 2022 bearing the stamp of goodwill, sincerity and transparency that CREDAI Bengal carries with it. He is also very hopeful that the expo is going to attract serious buyers who wish to invest in real estate.

Home Front 2022′ is a property exhibition for residential homes and it continues to be a one-stop destination for serious home-buyers looking to invest in housing stock from the array of properties on display. The Expo brings the opportunity for customers to avail a various range of properties across ticket prices under a single roof.

The exibition is open from 12 AM to 9.30 PM on 9th and 10th April.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

‘Interiors 2022’ organized by ABID kickstarts on May

52 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Heavy rain forecast for these districts of the state today, get weather update – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

fear of dog in kolkata airport – News18 Bangla

17 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘Interiors 2022’ organized by ABID kickstarts on May

52 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Property Expo Credai Bengal Home Front 2022 begins

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Heavy rain forecast for these districts of the state today, get weather update – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

fear of dog in kolkata airport – News18 Bangla

17 hours ago admin

Nabanna and health department is corcerned with the practice of govt hospitals of refering patients to other organizations – News18 Bangla

23 hours ago admin