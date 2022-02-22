Protests against Anis’ death, blockade of Sealdah Square, procession

#Kolkata: A large part of central Kolkata was blocked in protest of student leader Anis Khan’s death case. Police tension in the protestor of protests. Students of Alia University marched from Park Circus on this day to demand the arrest of the killers of Anis Khan. Many ordinary people and social workers joined the procession In all, several thousand protesters took part in the procession

The protesters demanded that the assassins of Anis Khan (Anis Khan Death Protest Rally) be brought to justice. At first, the protesters formed human bonds at the Park Circus intersection After that, they marched towards Mahakaran The students in the procession made it clear that they would walk the path of counter-resistance when the police stopped the procession. ‘We want justice’ slogan from the procession Protesters question why no criminal was caught 72 hours after Anis Khan’s death.

Initially, the procession proceeded towards Dharmatala via Mallikbazar, AJC Bose Road, SN Banerjee Road. The police made tristan security measures to prevent the procession in Dorina crossing like that. But after the procession reached the Moulali junction, the protesters did not enter SN Banerjee Road and proceeded towards Sealdah. If the police tried to prevent the procession primarily, they were with protesters. In the end, however, the police allowed the procession to proceed

After that, the protesters climbed the Sealdah flyover and sat there As a result, important roads like AJC Bose Road, MG Road including Sealdah Flyover were blocked. The protesters said that they would follow the same route as they did The police also got confused as they did not understand which way the procession would proceed Senior police officials in Kolkata went to the protesters and tried to persuade them Although protesters did not respond to the police application. On the contrary, they warn that they will reach Mahakaran anyway If the demands are not met even after this, the protesters informed that they will go on a new campaign

Eventually, the police allowed the procession to be taken to MG Street via MG Road However, the students are adamant in their demand to take the procession to Mahakaran

Sanhyik Ghosh