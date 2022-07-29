Prove Innocent, Two Trinamool Leaders Respond to Parthar Conspiracy Charges – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee claims that he is the victim of a conspiracy The former minister of the state claimed that the names of the conspirators will also be known

Partha Chatterjee’s explosive comments within twenty-four hours of his removal from the ministry and party posts have sparked intense speculation in political circles. Naturally, the discomfort of the grassroots has also increased

Two Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh and Tapas Roy spoke in view of Partha Chatterjee’s comments. One thing is clear in their statement, for now the party leadership is leaving the responsibility of proving himself innocent without giving special importance to Parthar conspiracy theory.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘The party decided yesterday after examining all aspects. Now there is no point in responding separately to any comment If someone is innocent he will claim to be innocent from the beginning Now saying after six-seven days The legal battle is going on There is full opportunity to express oneself I have nothing new to say on top of what Abhishek Banerjee said yesterday.’

Another Trinamool leader and Minister of State for the Legislative Department, Tapas Roy, also responded in much the same tone According to him, ‘Partha Chatterjee should inform the court or report any conspiracy in the investigation. The matter is subject to investigation and pending trial You have to prove yourself innocent Until then neither I nor anyone else should say anything about it.’

Partha Chatterjee’s comment was used by the BJP BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, ‘He is not an ordinary person He was a great leader and minister Never once said I am innocent Common people need to know who has framed, who has plotted He can’t live anymore If such investigations continue, many more Raghav Boals will be caught Whom we consider gentlemen.’

