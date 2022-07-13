Menu
Search
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Kolkata Updates

PSC Clerkship Recruitment: Position in front of PSC office, noise demanding specially qualified candidates

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Specially capable candidates took part in the demonstration demanding the release of the final results of the clerkship. They took part in a sit-in protest in front of the PSC office demanding release of the final results of the examination held for the recruitment of 269 vacant posts under the PSC. On Wednesday, a four-member delegation met with PSC officials and made their demands, they claimed. (PSC Clerkship Recruitment)

They further demanded that a notification regarding their appointment would be issued in a day or two. Officials have not yet given an assurance on when their final results will be released. Therefore, if there is no decision to publish their results in a day or two, these candidates will walk the path of a larger movement. PSC authorities issued a notification in 2019 for the recruitment of 7200 vacant posts.

Read more: Ways to make omelette without oil, you have to give Coke and Orio! Watch the viral video

Examination for Regional Clerkship was taken in the twenties. Since then, almost two years have passed and since March this year, the candidates have been discussing their demands with the PSC officials at various times to demand the release of the final results. Even after the protests in June, the PSC announced the results of the appointment to the post of Directorate Secretariat to fill the vacancy. But the examinees staged a protest in front of the PSC office on Wednesday, July 8, demanding release of the final results of the vacancy in the regional clerkship. On the same afternoon, PSC released the results of 365 people.

Read more: Making dolls with father is a story to make infinite, mind to fight endlessly!

As the final results of the specially qualified candidates were not released, they staged a protest in front of the PSC office. Their demand is to publish the final results for 269 posts. The PSC authorities want to release the results after resolving the claim of some of the candidates that some problems have been created with the results of some of the particularly capable candidates. They demanded that those who had problems with the results should be kept on the waiting list and the results of the rest should be published.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: WBPSC



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleCalcutta High Court: What are the measures taken to vandalize the assembly during the Left period? Suddenly the ‘that’ issue came up in the High Court! Why?
Next articlePassenger service starts from tomorrow at Sealdah Metro Station, watch the video
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

The weather is bad, the plane can not land, meanwhile the last way fuel! What happened to Delhi-Imphal flight .. – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: A big accident could have happened....

Electrolux enters Indian consumer durable market

Mahiyan Chakrabarti -
Electrolux, the leading global appliance company for more than...

Passenger service starts from tomorrow at Sealdah Metro Station, watch the video

admin -
Passenger service starts from tomorrow at Sealdah Metro...

PSC Clerkship Recruitment: Position in front of PSC office, noise demanding specially qualified candidates

admin -
#Kolkata: Specially capable candidates took part in the...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on the[email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL