PSC Clerkship Recruitment: Position in front of PSC office, noise demanding specially qualified candidates

#Kolkata: Specially capable candidates took part in the demonstration demanding the release of the final results of the clerkship. They took part in a sit-in protest in front of the PSC office demanding release of the final results of the examination held for the recruitment of 269 vacant posts under the PSC. On Wednesday, a four-member delegation met with PSC officials and made their demands, they claimed. (PSC Clerkship Recruitment)

They further demanded that a notification regarding their appointment would be issued in a day or two. Officials have not yet given an assurance on when their final results will be released. Therefore, if there is no decision to publish their results in a day or two, these candidates will walk the path of a larger movement. PSC authorities issued a notification in 2019 for the recruitment of 7200 vacant posts.

Examination for Regional Clerkship was taken in the twenties. Since then, almost two years have passed and since March this year, the candidates have been discussing their demands with the PSC officials at various times to demand the release of the final results. Even after the protests in June, the PSC announced the results of the appointment to the post of Directorate Secretariat to fill the vacancy. But the examinees staged a protest in front of the PSC office on Wednesday, July 8, demanding release of the final results of the vacancy in the regional clerkship. On the same afternoon, PSC released the results of 365 people.

As the final results of the specially qualified candidates were not released, they staged a protest in front of the PSC office. Their demand is to publish the final results for 269 posts. The PSC authorities want to release the results after resolving the claim of some of the candidates that some problems have been created with the results of some of the particularly capable candidates. They demanded that those who had problems with the results should be kept on the waiting list and the results of the rest should be published.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 13, 2022, 17:37 IST

Tags: WBPSC