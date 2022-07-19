Menu
pTron launches 2 new next-gen TWS earbuds on Flipkart starting INR 799

By: Reporter

Date:

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India has unveiled its newest addition to the Basspods series – Basspods P251+ and Basspods P11. Carrying the lineage of the massively successful pTron Bassbuds series, the newest earbuds from pTron aim at Gen-Z consumers in Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities.

Basspods 251+ and Basspods P11: Specifications, Features, and more

Under the hood, both the earbuds are equipped with the latest and advanced BT5.1 chipset that offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption. Weighing just about 4gms each, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. The smart touch-controlled earbuds equipped with dual and mono bud capability also support voice control to awake Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for a seamless hands-free experience. These Basspods can be fast charged via USB-C or compatible wireless chargers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, said: “pTron lives with the vision to make revolutionary products that simplify life and help consumers adopt technology without the limits of accessibility or affordability. Our entry-level TWS has been well-received by the consumers across channels and there is demand for more such products, especially in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. Our newest addition to the Basspods series, the Basspods P11 & Basspods P251+ is designed to cater to the GenZ consumers in these geographies to #MaxOutonBoldSound. With the wireless sound that packs top-end features, specifications, and performance, all at an affordable price tag, the Basspods series is designed to fulfill everyday tech needs of our consumers. Flipkart has been transforming the e-commerce space in India by catering to more consumers in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond and we are excited to partner with Flipkart to bring the best of technology to the Indian consumers across these geographies.”

The revolutionary Basspods series signifies the latest breakthrough in entry-level true wireless technology making it the perfect companion of the Gen-Z for a range of uses, including working from home, gaming, listening to music, and more. Each product is specifically engineered to reinvent the true wireless experience in a sleek, minimal, and modern design offering rich sound, powerful bass, and clear class at an exceptionally affordable price point that suits every Indian pocket.

The pTron Basspods P251+ is available for purchase in 2 colour variants Black & White, while the Basspods P11 is available only in Black colour variant on Flipkart India with one year warranty.

Product Link:

About pTron:

pTron is a brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004. pTron, today, is aspiring to be a global brand pushing boundaries far and wide. Ramping up capacities, opening up new channels of business and reaching out to consumers in new geographies are all steps being taken to explore new horizons. pTron has sold more than 11 million units until FY22. Growing at the rate of 26% YoY, pTron aims to sell an additional 5 million units in FY23.

Website: pTron.in

