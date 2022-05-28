pTron’s Newest ‘Bassbuds Wave’ earbuds with ENC and 40Hrs playtime sets to redefine the premium audio experience

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable and high-quality digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, today introduced the next generation in its popular Bassbuds true-wireless earbud line, the BASSBUDS WAVE, featuring the best-in-class 50ms Low latency for audio and video sync, DSP Environmental Noise Cancelling, an outstanding 40 Hrs playtime, and a long list of features contributing to extraordinary calling & music experience, ergonomics, and the user experience.

Upgrade Your Sound with – DSP Noise Reduction, BT5.3 & great Ergonomics

Featuring a unique fin-shaped design, the Bassbuds Wave ensures a secure and comfortable fit for hours of high-end audio playback so that you can leave the world behind with no-compromise audio. Its ergonomic shape naturally adjusts to your ear, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit allowing you to break away from reality with immersive audio on the go.

With noise isolating custom-designed earbuds, the Bassbuds Wave provides exceptional aural clarity & expansive audio for the enjoyment of the game’s video & audio realism with deep powerful bass, natural mids, and sparkling highs.

Engineered for the pros, the Bassbuds Wave comes with energy-efficient, low latency, and falter-free BT5.3 that provides high performance in a compact true wireless design.

“We worked hard to identify the features our consumers cared most about and focused there; bass-heavy studio-grade sound, industry-leading ENC & latency technology, and a friendly price point for pro-level specs. The vision for Bassbuds Wave was to provide a game-changing audio experience at an affordable price. The Bassbuds Wave’s advanced DSP ENC system provides the most immersive sound experience, and the clearest calls even in windy conditions,” said Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO pTron.

Offering the ultimate true-wireless experience, the earbuds also feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with just a few easy taps. Packed in a chic minimal aesthetic with a trendy design and matt-finish body, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a comfortable to carry 300mAh charging case with smooth rounded edges offering robust 40Hours total playback. The charging case also features a convenient Type C port that efficiently offers 3Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

pTron Bassbuds Wave is designed for people who are looking for an incredible audio experience across all types of lifestyles. Bassbuds Wave is ideal for the active, fitness lovers, music enthusiasts, and remote workers alike who aim to enjoy the highest quality studio-grade sound and the most immersive truly wireless experience.

Available in a stylish satin black finish to suit your daily lifestyle, the Bassbuds Wave will be available at a special introductory price of INR 999/- only on Amazon India, from 25th May, 12 PM onwards.

For the launch, Bassbuds Wave will be available at an exciting price of INR 99/- for the first 100 customers only.