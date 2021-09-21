Public Relations Council of India confers Chanakya award on Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji)

Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji) , a Public relations professionals has been conferred with the prestigious Chanakya Award 2021 for National and International Achievers under the category “Communicator of the year – Corporate Communicators by Public Relations Council of India. Sarbani , a former journalist and a Public relations professional with 21 years of rich experience in the field of Public Relations and CSR , now works in Merlin Group as AGM, Corporate Communications, CSR and Corporate Affairs.

At a formal function , Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa presented the award to Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji) in Goa on 17th September,2021. The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently at the 15th PRCI Global Communications Conclave, being held at Goa.

The PRCI Chanakya Award recognises outstanding contributions made by individuals, corporates and institutions in the Public Relations sector. Each year, PRCI presents these Awards to achievers and leaders who brought name and fame to the country in their chosen fields.

Sarbani Bhattacharya Mukherji , started her career as a young journalist in ETV,followed by Cygnus Communications . Later on she switched over to PR and worked in various PR agencies and corporates like Amway India. Presently she heads Corporate Communications and CSR department in Merlin Group, a leading real estate conglomerates in Kolkata.