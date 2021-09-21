September 21, 2021

Public Relations Council of India confers Chanakya award on Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji)

1 hour ago admin

 Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji) , a Public relations professionals has been conferred with the prestigious Chanakya Award 2021 for National and International Achievers under the category “Communicator of the year – Corporate Communicators  by Public  Relations Council of India. Sarbani , a former journalist and a Public relations professional with 21 years of  rich experience in the field  of  Public Relations and CSR , now  works in Merlin Group as AGM, Corporate Communications, CSR and Corporate Affairs.

At a formal function , Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa presented the award to Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji) in Goa on 17th September,2021. The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently at the 15th PRCI Global Communications Conclave, being held at Goa.

The PRCI Chanakya Award recognises outstanding contributions made by individuals, corporates and institutions in the Public Relations sector. Each year, PRCI presents these Awards to achievers and leaders who brought name and fame to the country in their chosen fields.

Sarbani Bhattacharya Mukherji , started her career as a young journalist in ETV,followed by Cygnus Communications . Later on she switched over to PR and worked in various  PR agencies and corporates like Amway India. Presently she heads Corporate Communications and CSR department in Merlin Group, a leading real estate conglomerates  in Kolkata.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st October 2021

1 hour ago admin

Medflag Healthcare Introduces Quantum Magnetic Resonance Therapy (QMRT®) Device – Cytotron, For The First Time In Eastern India

1 hour ago admin

MAKAUT Organizing a Webinar on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st October 2021

1 hour ago admin

Medflag Healthcare Introduces Quantum Magnetic Resonance Therapy (QMRT®) Device – Cytotron, For The First Time In Eastern India

1 hour ago admin

MAKAUT Organizing a Webinar on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

1 hour ago admin

Public Relations Council of India confers Chanakya award on Sarbani Bhattacharya (Mukherji)

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage Rolls out Three Projects on Alternative Livelihood for the Sundarbans in Collaboration with The Directorate of Forest, South 24 Parganas Division, Govt of West Bengal

1 hour ago admin