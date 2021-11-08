‘Pujo used to quarrel with me 15 days ago!’ Mamata ‘misses’ Subrata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He cannot see the body of Subrata Mukherjee from the front Speaking on the day of the panchayat minister’s death, the chief minister explained how much he was hurt by the death of Subrata Mukherjee. Even on this day, while talking about Subrata Mukherjee at the World Bangla Sharad Samman Award Ceremony, Mamata Banerjee had a sad tone in her throat. The Chief Minister also explained that he is feeling the lack of Subrata Mukherjee at every moment.

Subrata Mukherjee was the president of Durga Pujo of Ekdalia Evergreen On this day, when I went to the Sharad honors ceremony, I remembered the words of Subrata Mukherjee Mamata said, ‘I miss one person very much today The man who was always present, Subrata Mukherjee is not there today I’m just wondering, who will get the pujota of Evergreen this time? ‘ Explaining how much Pujo was the soul of Subrata Mukherjee, the Chief Minister said, And he said you have to say the hymn. ‘

The Chief Minister further said, ‘When a person is born, he will die But time is important The age of death of Subrata, time is not 6 He left to stay well That is why we are so sad. “

Many, regardless of party affiliation, acknowledge that the death of Subrata Mukherjee is a great loss to Bengal’s politics and administration. It is not possible to fill the vacancy of the late Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is a politician with a good sense of humor, sharp political sense and experience. The Chief Minister also ended his speech on the day and said, “I will meet all of you again somewhere or other.” Don’t just be Subrata But Subrata Mukherjee was evergreen So, like Evergreen, Subrata will remain in our hearts forever. ‘

Subrata Mukherjee’s contribution to the rise of Mamata Banerjee from student politics is well known. It is learned that Subrata was credited with giving the Congress ticket to Mamata Banerjee for the first time from Jadavpur. Later, Mamata also returned the respect due to Subrata Mukherjee Subrata Mukherjee has been handling important responsibilities in the state cabinet for the last ten years Whether it’s an administrative crisis or a complex set of party politics, it’s hard to find an alternative to the more valuable advice. Naturally, the Chief Minister is feeling the lack of dear Subrata in all respects