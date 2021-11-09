Pulak to take charge of panchayat, Amit Mitra in new charge, big change in state cabinet – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state cabinet was reshuffled According to sources, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, Pulak Roy has been given charge of important Panchayat and Rural Development Department. He was in charge of the technical office of public health Becharam Manna is the possible state minister for the panchayat office In addition, Manas Bhunia has been given additional charge of the Consumer Protection Department as Sadhan Pandey is ill. He is currently in charge of the Water Resources Department

Amit Mitra has resigned from the post of Finance Minister due to physical reasons The finance ministry is currently headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Prime Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has been given additional responsibilities as the state minister for finance Amit Mitra has been made an advisor to the finance department The new responsibilities of the ministers have been explained in the meeting of the state cabinet on this day In addition, the responsibilities of several other ministers have been redistributed Perth Chatterjee has been given the additional responsibility of restructuring the industry However, after allocating new responsibilities to the ministers, it will be sent to the governor for approval

