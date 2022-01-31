‘Pushpa Raj’ on Kolkata Police page, viral photo at the moment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Pushpa is also in the advertisement of Kolkata Police. Earlier, Kolkata Police had brought up various modern trending issues in creating awareness advertisements. Such advertisements of Kolkata Police have also gone viral again and again. This time, the Kolkata police brought up the issue of Pushpa’s picture in the advertisement of lottery fraud.

Pushpa, starring southern stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, has been released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well as Hindi. According to the news agency, the film has earned around Rs 100 crore so far. Ramesh Bala said this in a tweet on Monday.

Read more: School reopens from eighth grade, big announcement Mamata in Navanne

Not just commercial success, multiple songs, from dance poses to Allu Arjun’s beard touching or dialogue, a lot has gone viral on social media. The Kolkata police picked up Pushpa from the viral and reel crowd and applied it in a slightly different way. In Kolkata, there have been cases of money laundering in the name of winning the lottery among various cyber crimes. This is an advertisement of Kolkata Police to warn about that in advance.

Read more: ‘It is not tolerated to play tricks on the lives of passengers’, police raids across the city from today …

Earlier, a professor of Money High had appeared in an awareness advertisement on the Kolkata Police page. Kolkata Police has warned against ever comparing passwords with toothbrushes. Sometimes Corona came to the notice of Satyajit Ray’s time-honored film Sonar Kella.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 31, 2022, 18:28 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police, Pushpa The Rise