Question about the credibility of the seat, the Governor again sent a letter to the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Rampurhat case, the clash between Raj Bhavan and Nabanna continued. Ongoing letter, counter letter. “The Raj Bhavan cannot keep its mouth shut on such an incident. You say the state is peaceful. What has happened in the post-election violence has been seen. What is the credibility of the seat? You have always ignored the constitution.” Strict letter to the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

At least eight people have been killed in the assassination of a Trinamool deputy chief in Rampurhat and several houses set on fire. The incident was strongly condemned by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who questioned the law and order situation in the state. He also complained that there is no rule of law in the state Mamata Banerjee responded to the governor’s remarks by saying that she was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

In the letter, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) wrote, ‘Your statement is not desirable. You don’t know that the whole incident has formed a seat. Senior ministers have been sent to the scene. District Magistrate, the police are looking into the matter. Ten people have already been arrested I have personally directed the DG of Police to arrest the culprits immediately and punish them severely for such heinous crimes. “

In a letter to the Governor, the Chief Minister further wrote, “You have no statement on the incidents in the BJP-ruled states. Our state is peaceful. Your statement is politically suggestive, which serves as a rallying cry for the opposition parties against the state government.

The Chief Minister reminded Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that a Trinamool deputy chief was the first to be killed in the Birbhum incident. After that several houses were set on fire and some people were killed Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Governor stating that it is possible to know which party the culprits belong to. At the same time, the possibility of a larger political conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out, Mamata wrote to the governor.

The Chief Minister further demanded in the letter that West Bengal be a sufficiently peaceful state except for a few isolated incidents Mamata Banerjee further alleged that whenever any unforeseen incident occurs, the governor makes some politically suggestive remarks which discredit the state government.

Mamata Banerjee has advised Jagdeep Dhankhar to refrain from making sloppy and unexpected remarks in the event of such an incident from a constitutional position like Governor. The Chief Minister wrote, “You have tweeted that the horrific incidents of violence and looting indicate that the state has gone completely out of violence and the rule of law.” Your comment is unfortunate and does not fit into the kind of honorable position you hold. ” After that, Dhankhar fired again with the law and order of the state. Referring to the post-poll violence, he also questioned the acceptability of the seat. Let’s see what the Chief Minister answers this time.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: March 23, 2022, 12:20 IST

