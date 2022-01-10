Question on eligibility, High Court orders removal of SSC chairman – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the removal of School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Shubh Shankar Sarkar. On this day, the judge of the Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave this order

The angry judge issued the order expressing doubts over the qualifications of the SSC chairman. He said that the punishment was being given to the SSC chairman for his mistake The Calcutta High Court issued this order in the case of irregularities in the recruitment process in SSC

Read more: Big news! Primary TET 2021 results announced, how do you know the results? More details …

Not only removal, the court also fined the chairman of SSC Tk 20,000 The High Court has directed the SSC chairman to pay the fine from his own pocket

The order was passed by Justice Gangopadhyay on the same day in a case filed against him for wrongdoing in the ninth and tenth class recruitment process of SLST. Justice 7 directed the chairman of the education department to look into the matter of removal of the SSC chairman Besides, the High Court has also directed to give counseling opportunity to the suing job seekers Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Registrar General of the High Court to inform the Chief Secretary of the state about such misconduct of the SSAC chairman.

Read more: This university will fill hundreds of vacancies for professors and associate professors

Expressing displeasure at the role of the chairman, the judge said, ‘How is the message sent to the job seeker three days before the counseling via SMS? Why was the letter of recommendation not sent by e-mail or speed post? ‘ Asked about the qualifications of the SSC chairman, the surprised judge said, ‘What kind of chairman is this! By what qualification is he working as chairman of the Central Service Commission? ‘

Allegedly, the suing job seeker was at number 149 in the merit list of SLST. Even after that he did not get the appointment letter However, the candidates in 159, 196, 196 have received job appointment letters. A case was filed in the High Court alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.