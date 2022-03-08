Question on the behavior of women ministers, the governor said to call a meeting in three days! Rejected speaker – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent a letter to Speaker Biman Banerjee asking him to convene a meeting within three days regarding the stalemate in the assembly. The governor’s serious allegation is that on Monday, he was surrounded by state government ministers and legislators The governor alleged that the way in which women ministers of the state were blocking his way was unprecedented.

Despite the Governor’s (Jagdeep Dhankhar) allegation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the women ministers of the state who were present in the assembly on Monday at the Nazrul Mancha on the same day. According to her, it was the women ministers who defended democracy and the dignity of the legislature on Monday Principal Biman Banerjee also dismissed the governor’s allegations It is not possible to call a meeting within three days, said the principal Her counter-allegation is that the governor is insulting the women members of the legislature on International Women’s Day

The governor was scheduled to address the budget session at the beginning of the budget session on Monday But the governor could not start his speech in protest of the BJP MLAs Ruling party legislators also started protesting After waiting for some time, the governor finally wants to leave the assembly

The governor was urged by the Speaker for a meeting in the next three days in view of "unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the august WB Assembly on March 07 during Governor Address under article 176 when decorum and propriety nosedived to lowest nadir"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been seen urging the governor not to leave the assembly without giving a speech. Several women ministers and legislators of the state also stood around the governor’s seat However, the ruling party alleges that the women members have requested Jaipal not to leave the assembly

Despite the governor’s allegations, women ministers and legislators uncomfortably blocked his way. Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shiuli Saha, Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi, Savitri Mitra, Ratna Chattopadhyay and several other ministers and Trinamool MLAs have been named in the letter. He also questioned the role of Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee

However, the chairperson informed that the assembly session is going on, moreover, he has some programs in advance In this situation it is not possible for him to call a meeting The principal further alleged that someone had given wrong information to the governor about the female members

