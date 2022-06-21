Menu
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
 RaagYoga 2.0: Amalgamation of Yoga & Music

National Human Rights Organisation supported by the Ministry of Culture observed the International Yoga Day and World Music Day in association with the Indian Museum, Kolkata. “Yoga for Humanity” was the theme for International Day of Yoga 2022. To commemorate the day, Actress Paayel Sarkar and Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Chief Cardiac Surgeon & Senior Vice Chairman-MEDICA was present. To celebrate RaagYoga 2.0, the amalgamation of Yoga & Music Mr. Ravi Jaiswal, National President, National Human Rights Organisation; Chandan Jha, National Vice President, National Human Rights Organisation; Shiv Shankar Choudhary, National Treasurer, National Human Rights Organisation; Geeti Hakim, State President, National Human Rights Organisation; Sukanya Gupta, State Chief Women’s Rights Affairs, National Human Rights Organisation; Shubhro Roy, National Mentor, National Human Rights Organisation along with Fashion Designer, Indroneel Mukherjee were present today.

To address the Media, Mr. Ravi Jaiswal, National President of National Human Rights Organization said, “The World is still fighting against the impacts of the deadly virus Covid-19. Yoga enables a strong mind and music provides eternal peace and happiness. To fight against the disorder of physical and mental issues we should choose Yoga as a part of our daily life, as we believe in Health is Wealth.”

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga was celebrated today all over the world today. Yoga is considered as a perfect way to keep the immunity levels high and also stay in great shape. It is a great way to boost health and immunity. Yoga also helps to reduce stress systemically in the body, which reduces inflammation. As the pandemic scare grapples the whole country, people are now more concerned about their health. To maintain health people are choosing Yoga as a habit.

