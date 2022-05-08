Rabindra Jayanti: On Rabindra Jayanti you will find delicious food sitting at home! Courtesy Panchayat Office, Know Order Number

#Kolkata: A special menu is being organized at any Bengali festival on the initiative of the Rajya Panchayat office. Rabindra Jayanti is no exception. Tomorrow you will get delicious food of Rabindra Jayanti sitting at home. You will get it through free home delivery. If you spend only 525 rupees, you will get this delicious lunch. Deepavali or Vaifonta thali from the enjoyment of Durgapuja. In Rath Utsav, young goat meat soup is made on New Year’s Day from Voger Thali just like Puri.

For all types of people, the Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the State Panchayat Office is organizing different flavored meals. In this case, the price of each lunch packet has been fixed at Rs. 525. Arrangements have been made to pay online or in cash on delivery. Lunch on Rabindra Jayanti. You will find delicious food at home. Courtesy Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the State Panchayat Office.

The menu includes fine rice, milk powder, fish broth with mango (one piece), lamb polao, goat meat (four pieces), mango chutney and Thakurbari milk. This food will match if you spend only 525 rupees. Absolutely sitting at home will match this food Food orders will be taken on Sunday, May 8 from 10 am to 10 pm. Apart from Kolkata municipality area, CADC authorities will provide this service in Bidhannagar, Barahanagar, South Dumdum municipality area.

WhatsApp number has been launched for ordering since Saturday. WhatsApp numbers are – 8160694, 9835929413 and 9173123556. Tomorrow is Rabindra Jayanti, so the festivities will start from Sunday evening. Order on their WhatsApp number and lunch will reach home the next day. The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation is in charge of organizing this event on behalf of the Panchayat Office. An official of the department said, “People do not have to go out to eat during the festival. All foods are said to be perfectly balanced. We are making everything. Besides, we are doing free delivery at home. That’s why people’s demand for our menu is increasing. “

