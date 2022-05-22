#Kolkata: “It simply came to our notice then. Debangs Chakraborty, an eyewitness of the incident, said.

While witnessing the deaths of two minors while rowing in Rabindra Sarobar Lake, he told the representative of Exclusive News Antin Bangla about the experience of the boat.

Debangs Chakraborty said, “We were rowing on Saturday to practice for the tournament. Suddenly when I saw a black cloud in the sky, Cox (who is pointing the boat) said, ‘Let’s go to shore.’ His feet got stuck in the boat.

Read more- How was Rabindra Sarobar at the time of the accident? How did that happen? El Harhim video

Debangs said, “Cox then told us to straighten the boat. When we straightened the boat, Pusan ​​Sadhukhan and Sauradip Chatterjee were with us. Cox said you can swim to the shore. The four of us then went out to swim. I got out of the boat. I told Cox to tell them to come back. Probably. “

Debangs said, “We’ve been practicing before. I can’t imagine what happened in front of my eyes. Cox and I were standing by the boat. Another boat was practicing. They came and rescued us. I told them again and again. Cox, call them. But in the midst of them, they run out of breath, one goes back to the shore.

Debangs said, “There is never a follow boat in practice time. There would be tournament day. There was no follow boat on Saturday practice day.” Debangs said, “I just can’t imagine what happened in front of my eyes.

Read more- How to get permission even after the storm is forecast? Multiple questions are being raised about the rowing accident

Debangs Chakraborty was an eyewitness and the boat was ridden. The cursed event seems like a nightmare to him. Don’t let this happen to anyone else …

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: May 22, 2022, 18:33 IST

Tags: Rabindra Sarobar, Rabindra Sarobar Accident