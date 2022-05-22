#Kolkata: A tragic incident took place at Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata on Saturday. Two teenagers lost their lives in Kalbaishakhi violence while learning rowing The whole city was stunned by this tragic incident on Saturday evening. The deceased have been identified as ninth and tenth class students. But what was the situation at Rabindra Sarobar at that time? Why did the accident happen? A video from that period has already gone viral on social media. However, News18Bangla did not verify the authenticity of the video. However, a video was shared from a Twitter account named Manideepa Banerjee, which was taken during the Rabindra Sarobar accident. It also shows that a rowing learning boat has been involved in an accident due to a strong storm. Which is to be ridiculed properly.

It is learned that rowing classes were going on regularly at Rabindra Sarovar on Saturday evening. Police found out that there were 4 people in the boat Kalbaishakhi 6 starts at 5:30 in the afternoon while rowing And that is what caused the catastrophe According to eyewitnesses, the boat spun around in the lake due to the storm. There is some guess in the video as well. At that time 4 people fell into the water from the boat It is known that 2 people were able to get out of the water by themselves But two rowing students, Pushpen Sadhukhan and Souradip Chatterjee, could not get out of the water.

Later, the police rescued two teenagers to the hospital in a long moment of effort. Pushpen was rushed to a nearby private hospital His father Piyush Sadhukhan has been identified as Additional OC of Ultodanga Traffic Guard. Doctors pronounced 14-year-old Pushpen dead at the hospital On the other hand, another rowing student Sauradip was taken to SSKM Hospital He was also declared dead

It is learned that Rabindra Sarobar is about 20 feet deep where Puspen and Sooradip fall from the boat. They also had a rowing competition on Sunday So they were training in the afternoon. Club authorities claim that they started rowing before the storm started But an accident happened in the middle of it.

