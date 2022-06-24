Menu
Friday, June 24, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Rabindra Sarobar Incident: Death by drowning while rowing, when will it start again, what are the clubs thinking?

#Kolkata: One month has passed since the accident. Rowing has not yet begun in city clubs. When to start? There are questions. But the answer is still unknown. This is the first such accident at any rowing club in Kolkata in its 92-year history. Incidentally, two students lost their lives while rowing in Rabindra Sarobar. Soon after this tragic incident, strict guidelines on rowing at Rabindra Sarobar came into effect. However, the day is not final yet.

The administration has made it clear that the clubs must abide by the guidelines that have been published. Only then will rowing be allowed. As soon as the clubs started their activities after receiving the guideline, the Commissioner of Police and the KMDA authorities were requested to add two more issues to the guideline issued by the administration on behalf of the morning walkers and environmentalists at Rabindra Sarobar.

The written application states that rowing instructors should be appointed permanently, not temporarily. Besides, the rescue speed boats mentioned in the specific guidelines should be pollution free. Environmentalists and citizens have appealed to the Kolkata Police and KMDA authorities to include these two issues in the guidelines.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner and KMDA authorities have already been informed in writing. In the words of the citizens, “We applaud the guidelines issued by the administration for the resumption of rowing in rowing clubs. However, I have requested to add two more issues with that guideline and take necessary steps in the public interest. ”

The three rowing clubs in Kolkata should have permanent coaches with long experience, not contract. There are many first-rate national and international level trainers in and around the city. The administration has also been informed that the clubs should hire those coaches permanently if necessary. However, the clubs have stated that they will abide by the guidelines given by the administration and will soon start rowing competitions and training in Kolkata.

