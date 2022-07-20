Rabindra Sarobar Lake Rabindra Sarovar is returning to its familiar rhythm, the lake will be open from 5 am to 7 pm.

#Kolkata: Good news for travelers to Rabindra Sarovar Lake. The old rules are returning from Wednesday. According to KMDA sources, the door of the lake will be open from five in the morning to seven in the evening Naturally, the townspeople are happy with this initiative. Who does not want to return to the familiar rhythm!

Rabindra Sarovar Lake is the best destination for travelers. For the people of Kolkata, especially South Kolkata, the lake is like a blind man. If you go in the morning, you will see the crowd of morning travelers. Some are walking, some are busy exercising. Afternoon picture is different. Then the address of love, the address of chat – all that lake. But the situation has changed quite a bit in the last two years. Change has happened. The rhythm of life is chained by the net of rules, and Rabindra Sarovar Lake is no exception.

Read more- Martyr’s Day preparations are in full swing, before July 21, Punjabi gifts for workers are unveiled!

Two years ago, the lake was completely closed due to Corona. Later on the opening of the lake gates also changed the time. However, from Wednesday, the old rules are again in force in Rabindra Sarovar Lake. The lake will be open from five in the morning to seven in the evening, as before. This rule has not been implemented till Tuesday. Sometimes 4 hours, sometimes 6 hours sometimes or eight hours access to Rabindra Sarovar Lake. The time has increased a lot since Wednesday.

Read more- TMC 21 July Shahid Diwas: Ekush gathering late at night, last minute preparations in full swing across Kolkata

In this regard, environmentalist Somendramohan Ghosh said, “We are happy with this initiative of KMDA. But since the infection of coronavirus is still there, everyone should use a mask while entering the lake.” Common people are happy with this initiative. But in addition, they also want security. From previous experience, they said that no more accidents should happen. All safety rules should be followed in rowing.