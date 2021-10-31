Rabindra Sarobar Murder | In the evening, he hacked his wife and daughter and called 100! Kolkata is stunned by the incident at Rabindrasarovar

#Kolkata: He stabbed his wife to death with a random knife. When the 16-year-old girl came to save her mother, she also tried to kill him by stabbing him with a knife. The incident took place at Pushpak Apartment, 33C Manohar Pukur Road, Rabindra Sarobar Thana area on Saturday evening. Police of Rabindra Sarobar Thana have arrested the accused Arvind Bajaj.

According to police sources, Arvind Bajaj, a resident of three floors of Pushpak apartment at 33C Manohar Pukur Road in Rabindra Sarobar police station area, called 100 dial at 7.30 pm and told that he had killed his wife Priyanka and his 16-year-old daughter. Arrived. The door was opened and it was seen that Arvind’s wife and daughter were lying on the floor in a bloody state.

Police immediately rescued Arvind’s daughter and sent her to hospital as she was in critical condition. However, Arvind’s wife Priyanka died on the spot. There were signs of random stabbing in several parts of Priyanka’s body. The body was recovered and sent to the hospital. Homicide branch police came to the spot. Samples were collected from inside the house.

According to police sources, Arvind was unemployed for two years and was suffering from mental depression. Due to this, there were occasional troubles. At that time, he started randomly stabbing his wife with the knife in the house. Hearing the scream, the girl came out and went to save her mother. At that time, he also hit the girl with the knife out of anger. Then Arvind called 100.

The caretaker of the house claimed that Arvind’s wife used to go to Beirut for work every morning. Sometimes the couple would get in trouble. Even today there were screams and shouts. When he saw the police entering, he went upstairs and saw the situation.

But is this murder just for mental depression or is there some other mystery behind it! He was arrested late at night and taken to the police station to be interrogated.