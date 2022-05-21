Kolkata: Two teenagers lost their lives in Kalbaishakhi violence while learning rowing The tragic incident took place at Rabindra Sarobar on Saturday evening The two teenagers who died were 9th and 10th class students

It is learned that rowing classes were going on regularly at Rabindra Sarovar on Saturday evening. Initially, the police found out that there were 4 people in the boat Kalbaishakhi 6 starts at 5:30 in the afternoon while rowing That is why disaster happened Witnesses said the boat spun around in the lake due to the storm 7 people fell into the water from the boat 2 people were able to get out of the water somehow But two rowing students Pushpen Sadhukhan and Souradip Chatterjee could not get out of the water.

Later, the police rescued two teenagers to the hospital in a long moment of effort. Pushpen was sent to a nearby private hospital His father Piyush Sadhukhan is the Additional OC of Ultodanga Traffic Guard. Doctors pronounced 14-year-old Pushpen dead at the hospital On the other hand, another rowing student Sauradip was taken to SSKM Hospital He was also declared dead

Initially, it is known that Rabindra Sarobar is about 20 feet deep where Puspen and Sooradip fall. Their rowing competition was 6 on Sunday So they were training Club authorities claim that they started rowing before the storm started

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: May 21, 2022, 21:29 IST

Tags: Rabindra Sarobar, Rowing Accident