Rabindra Sarobar Rowing: Is it possible to start rowing in Rabindra Sarobar again by saving both life and environment? What do the experts say?

Kolkata: ‘Save lives, as well as the environment’. Says pollution experts. After receiving the final guidelines from the Kolkata Police on the resumption of rowing at Rabindra Sarobar, the three rowing clubs in the city have started working to comply with the guidelines given by the Calcutta Rowing Club, Bengal Rowing Club and Lake Club Administration respectively. However, the guideline mentions various safety issues but does not specify whether the rescue or follower boat will be battery-powered or petrol-powered. And this is where the cloud of fear has been created.

A large section of morning walkers at Rabindra Sarobar Lake say, “Let’s start rowing. We have no objection. However, the environment must be kept in mind, “said traffic pollution expert PK Bose.” My long-term research on vehicle pollution. The watercraft that will be used as a rescue boat in the water sports at Rabindra Sarobar should be an eco-friendly battery powered boat. The use of diesel or petrol-powered rescue boats will not completely protect the environment from pollution.

PK Bose, a well-known environmental pollution expert in the city, also said, “It is important to save people’s lives. It’s just as important to protect the environment as it is to protect the environment. “However, the rowing club authorities said,” We will look into all aspects of the situation and take the necessary action. ” Although there is a specific reference to what the high speed rescue boat will operate on batteries or any other fuel, there is no specific mention in the guideline. And this is where pollution experts and pollution experts are concerned. Besides, regular morning walkers at Rabindra Sarovar also say, “If emergency battery powered rescue boats are provided in case of emergency, it is possible to save both human life and environmental life.”

