Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: ​​Rabi Tagore in the mind of Bengali culture

#Kolkata: “I want the light of the path in the darkness of a lonely night” – Today is 25 Baishakh. Today is the birthday of the very beloved Rabindranath Tagore. Rabindranath Tagore is the one who has fascinated not only the Bengalis but also the people of India with his writings, songs, poems and philosophy. Today is the poet’s 181st birthday. Poet-remembrance in songs, stories, poems written by him all day long. Today I pay my respects to the poet by following the rules in the corona atmosphere.

English Rabindranath was born on May 8, 181, in the family of Jorasanko Tagore in Calcutta, on the 25th of Baishakh in Bengal. He is one of the greatest geniuses of all time in world literature. His contribution to the development and spread of Bengali and Indian literature and culture is outstanding. In the minds of Bengalis, he is forever remembered in culture. He played a leading role not only in literature and culture but also in philosophy, political and social movements in subjugated India.

Possessing many talents, Rabindranath was simultaneously a poet, novelist, composer-composer, playwright, painter, short story writer, essayist, actor, musician and philosopher. New horizons of new path were created in his writings. He was the one who composed the song. In the darkness of a lonely night, I want the light of the road. “

The 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore has been celebrated all over the state since Monday morning. Rabindranath Tagore was remembered in the dance-song recitation at Rabindra Tirtha in Rajarhat Newtown from this morning. Hidco Managing Director, NKDA Chairman Debashis Sen started by lighting the lamp. Hidco’s Joint Managing Director Gopal Ghosh paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore’s picture of ‘Poet Pranam’. Rabindra Jayanti will be celebrated here for the next 7 days through various programs. Also, a new community hall will be held in Newtown’s Action Area 2 tomorrow.

Today’s poet prostration begins with the collective music “With your eyes”. The concert song “Gane Gane Tabo Bandhan Yak Tute” directed by Suman Panthi of Rabikiran Sangstha from the solo song of Soumendranath Basu and the recitation of the song “Swapna Deb” by the composer Sarkar made the program room mesmerizing. Although there was a significant absence of the new generation throughout the event.

ABHIJIT CHANDA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: May 09, 2022, 09:22 IST

