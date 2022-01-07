Rabindranath Tagore calls students on campus despite knowing corona attack, debate begins – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even after saying Covid Positive, the student is called to the campus for the verification process of admission. The incident at Rabindra Bharati University has sparked controversy. Ushasi Chakraborty, a newly admitted student of the Department of Distance Education’s Master of Social Work, complained to the university authorities after receiving a positive report. But even then he was told to come to the university’s Salt Lake campus and stand in line to complete the whole process. Later, however, the university officials asked him to return home after apologizing to him knowing that he was infected with corona.

The incident happened on Friday. Ushasi said everything was fine till Thursday. But after the Covid report came positive, he called a mobile number of the university and said that his Covid was positive, so it was not possible for him to appear in the verification process. But university authorities say there is nothing to do. Failure to participate in the verification process will result in cancellation of admission. Forced to go to the university’s Salt Lake campus on a bike in the morning. Stand in line there. His opportunity comes after his long moments. Staff on behalf of the university authorities want Xeroxes of several more documents to be present at the table. Ushasi said that he was suffering from covid, it was not possible for him to run so fast. University staff was a little shocked to hear. They talked for a while and apologized to Ushasi and told him to go back home. To send everything from home via WhatsApp. Ushasi then returned home.

The student, who was angry at the university’s indifference to the whole incident, said, “When there was an opportunity to send me away from home, why was I called even though I knew I was infected with covid? Returning home, he said he had also lodged a complaint with the university’s registrar and vice-chancellor via e-mail.

Although Ashis Das, head of distance education at the university, claimed, “The student came. It is a fact. But it is not clear to me what the telephone conversation is about. We tried to talk to the staff concerned but he did not know that. The girl was attacked by Corona. We told her to go home as soon as we found out. “

Somraj Banerjee