Radhe Shyam is the most anticipated March release according to IMDb fans in India

Last month, films like Khiladi and Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screen and are witnessing a roaring success. Filmmakers and audiences are excited for the big hits slated to release in March 2022. Among the Indian movies and webseries releasing in theatres or on streaming platforms during the month of March, these 15 titles were consistently most popular during a set pre-release window determined by the actual page views of IMDb fans in India. The rankings and release date information are based on data as of February 23, 2022.

Radhe Shyam – A romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s.

Director: K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar | Stars: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Krishnamraju

Releasing on March 11, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey – A budding director tries to research a merciless gangster for making a film on gangster-ism. But his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping.

Director: Farhad Samji | Stars: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi

Releasing on March 18, 2022

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness – In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant super-cop Rudra Veer Singh.

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Esha Deol

Releasing on March 04, 2022

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The Kashmir Files – The Kashmir Files’ is a story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community In 1990.

Director: Vivek Agnihotri | Stars: Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi

Releasing on March 11, 2022

Etharkkum Thunindhavan – How the protagonist, a social fighter in the film, will be fighting the crimes against women?

Director: Pandiraj | Stars: Suriya, Priyanka Arulmohan, Pugazh, Sathyaraj

Releasing on March 10, 2022

Bheeshmaparvam – “Bheeshma Parvam” tells the story of Bheeshmavardhan, a former gangster turned marine exporter from Fort Kochi. Ensuing a series of unfortunate events and death threats to his family, he is forced to revisit his past.

Director: Amal Neerad | Stars: Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil

Releasing on March 3, 2022

Jhund – Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team.

Director: Nagraj Manjule | Stars:Amitabh Bachchan, Abhinay Raj Singh, Ganesh Deshmukh, Vicky Kadian

Releasing on March 04, 2022

James – James also called Santhosh Kumar, who works as a manager in a security company and finds himself up against the big bad guys.

Director: Chethan Kumar | Stars: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Mukesh Rishi, Meka Srikanth

Releasing on March 17, 2022

Hey Sinamika – The lives of Mouna, a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan, a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi?

Director: Brinda Master | Stars: Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu

Releasing on March 03, 2022

Don – Follows the life of a youngster from college to his marriage.

Director: Cibi Chakravarthi | Stars: Sivakarthikeyan, S.J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, Priyanka Arulmohan

Releasing on March 25, 2022

Rama Rao on Duty – Rama Rao On Duty is an action entertainer movie directed by Sarath Mandava. The movie casts Ravi Teja and Divyansha Kaushik are in the main lead roles.

Director:Sarath Mandava | Stars: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan, Divyansha Kaushik, Nassar

Releasing on March 25, 2022

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu – Director Tirumala Kishore’s much-awaited Telugu family entertainer ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, featuring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead

Director: Thirumala Kishore | Stars:Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Sarathkumar, Kushboo, Sharwanand

Releasing on March 04, 2022

Director: Vysakh | Stars: Roshan Mathew, Siddique, Anna Ben, Indrajith Sukumaran

Releasing on March 11, 2022

Director: Kamal K.M. | Stars: Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan

Releasing on March 10, 2022

One Story Many Ends – An aspiring actress, a Don and a common guy; where the actress is stuck between career and love. How will she manage both? To add a twist, there is also a haunted flat with evil spirits. A mystery to unfold.

Director: Sanjay Niranjan | Stars: Usha Bachani, Rana Jung Bahadur, Deepak Bhatia, Brandis

Releasing on March 04, 2022

