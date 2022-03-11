March 11, 2022

Radhe Shyam is the most anticipated March release according to IMDb fans in India

3 hours ago admin

Last month, films like Khiladi and Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screen and are witnessing a roaring success. Filmmakers and audiences are excited for the big hits slated to release in March 2022. Among the Indian movies and webseries releasing in theatres or on streaming platforms during the month of March, these 15 titles were consistently most popular during a set pre-release window determined by the actual page views of IMDb fans in India. The rankings and release date information are based on data as of February 23, 2022.

  1. Radhe Shyam – A romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s.

Director: K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar | Stars: PrabhasPooja HegdeBhagyashree PatwardhanKrishnamraju

Releasing on March 11, 2022

  1. Bachchhan Paandey – A budding director tries to research a merciless gangster for making a film on gangster-ism. But his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping.

Director: Farhad Samji | Stars: Akshay KumarKriti SanonArshad WarsiPankaj Tripathi

Releasing on March 18, 2022

  1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness – In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant super-cop Rudra Veer Singh.

Stars: Ajay DevgnRaashi KhannaAtul KulkarniEsha Deol

Releasing on March 04, 2022

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

  1. The Kashmir Files – The Kashmir Files’ is a story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community In 1990.

Director: Vivek Agnihotri | Stars: Anupam KherMithun ChakrabortyDarshan KumaarPallavi Joshi

Releasing on March 11, 2022

  1. Etharkkum Thunindhavan – How the protagonist, a social fighter in the film, will be fighting the crimes against women?

Director: Pandiraj | Stars: SuriyaPriyanka ArulmohanPugazhSathyaraj

Releasing on March 10, 2022

  1. Bheeshmaparvam – “Bheeshma Parvam” tells the story of Bheeshmavardhan, a former gangster turned marine exporter from Fort Kochi. Ensuing a series of unfortunate events and death threats to his family, he is forced to revisit his past.

Director: Amal Neerad | Stars: MammoottySoubin ShahirSreenath BhasiFarhaan Faasil

Releasing on March 3, 2022

  1. Jhund – Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team.

Director: Nagraj Manjule | Stars:Amitabh BachchanAbhinay Raj SinghGanesh DeshmukhVicky Kadian

Releasing on March 04, 2022

  1. James – James also called Santhosh Kumar, who works as a manager in a security company and finds himself up against the big bad guys.

Director: Chethan Kumar | Stars: Puneeth RajkumarPriya AnandMukesh RishiMeka Srikanth

Releasing on March 17, 2022

  1. Hey Sinamika – The lives of Mouna, a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan, a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi?

Director: Brinda Master | Stars: Aditi Rao HydariDulquer SalmaanKajal AggarwalYogi Babu

Releasing on March 03, 2022

  1. Don – Follows the life of a youngster from college to his marriage.

Director: Cibi Chakravarthi | Stars: SivakarthikeyanS.J. SuryahSamuthirakaniPriyanka Arulmohan

Releasing on March 25, 2022

  1. Rama Rao on Duty – Rama Rao On Duty is an action entertainer movie directed by Sarath Mandava. The movie casts Ravi Teja and Divyansha Kaushik are in the main lead roles.

Director:Sarath Mandava | StarsRavi TejaRajisha VijayanDivyansha KaushikNassar

Releasing on March 25, 2022

  1. Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu – Director Tirumala Kishore’s much-awaited Telugu family entertainer ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, featuring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead

Director: Thirumala Kishore | Stars:Rashmika MandannaRadhika SarathkumarKushbooSharwanand

Releasing on March 04, 2022

  1. Night Drive

Director: Vysakh | Stars: Roshan MathewSiddiqueAnna BenIndrajith Sukumaran

Releasing on March 11, 2022

  1. Pada

Director: Kamal K.M. | Stars: Kunchacko BobanVinayakanJoju GeorgeDileesh Pothan

Releasing on March 10, 2022

  1. One Story Many Ends – An aspiring actress, a Don and a common guy; where the actress is stuck between career and love. How will she manage both? To add a twist, there is also a haunted flat with evil spirits. A mystery to unfold.

Director: Sanjay Niranjan | Stars: Usha BachaniRana Jung BahadurDeepak BhatiaBrandis

Releasing on March 04, 2022

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Take a look at the most happening news on social media Social media trending news need to be looked out.Russia Ukraine news, ukraine, ukraine russia news, russia, russia ukraine, russia ukraine crisis, crude oil price, world war 3 members, vladimir putin russia, ukraine russia and ukraine news why is russia attacking ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia and ukraine, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine, latest news russia and ukraine, war russia vs ukraine, vladimir putin, russia ukraine why did russia attack, ukraine reason for russia, ukraine war why did russia, invade ukraine why did russia declare war, on ukraine did russia attack, ukraine what is the reason for russia and ukraine war why russia and ukraine, are fighting reason for ukraine and russia, war why ukraine and russia fighting russia and ukraine war reason, why is russia at war with ukraine reason of russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, ukraine crisis President Vladimir Putin’s roar, crisis in the stock market kolkata

53 mins ago admin

TMC Supremo finalized list of 104 chairperson names | Announce the names of the district chairmen on Monday? I have changed two or four ‘, said Mamata! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Bengal Bjp: Narendra Modi T-shirt spread in the assembly! What happened suddenly?

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘ACHENA UTTAM’ selected for NABC Film Festival

27 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Take a look at the most happening news on social media Social media trending news need to be looked out.Russia Ukraine news, ukraine, ukraine russia news, russia, russia ukraine, russia ukraine crisis, crude oil price, world war 3 members, vladimir putin russia, ukraine russia and ukraine news why is russia attacking ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia and ukraine, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine, latest news russia and ukraine, war russia vs ukraine, vladimir putin, russia ukraine why did russia attack, ukraine reason for russia, ukraine war why did russia, invade ukraine why did russia declare war, on ukraine did russia attack, ukraine what is the reason for russia and ukraine war why russia and ukraine, are fighting reason for ukraine and russia, war why ukraine and russia fighting russia and ukraine war reason, why is russia at war with ukraine reason of russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, ukraine crisis President Vladimir Putin’s roar, crisis in the stock market kolkata

53 mins ago admin

TMC Supremo finalized list of 104 chairperson names | Announce the names of the district chairmen on Monday? I have changed two or four ‘, said Mamata! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Radhe Shyam is the most anticipated March release according to IMDb fans in India

3 hours ago admin

Bengal Bjp: Narendra Modi T-shirt spread in the assembly! What happened suddenly?

3 hours ago admin