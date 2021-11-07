Rahul Sinha: Rahul Sinha’s ‘secret’ leaked inside BJP due to non-victory! Who is the target, start speculation

#Kolkata: Joy Banerjee Leaves BJP has announced its decision to quit the BJP by emailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with multiple allegations against the party. He complained that he was being neglected in the party and the BJP was becoming isolated. The one-time Tollywood actor has fired a cannon against the state leadership. And after Joy Banerjee’s announcement to leave the party, former BJP state president Rahul Sinha pointed to the lack of party coordination by standing by his side. Incidentally, Joy Banerjee joined the BJP through Rahul Sinha.

In that context, Rahul Sinha has slammed part of the party leadership for Joy Banerjee’s decision to leave the BJP. Speaking on the occasion after the Vaifonta function at the party’s state headquarters on Saturday, Rahul Sinha demanded that the party’s communication with Joy be lacking. Not just winning, this is why many are moving away from the party. Frustration is at work in many. There is a lack of team communication with them.

Rahul Sinha said, “I brought Joy to the team. But we could not do as much as the team needed to have a relationship with him, as much as we needed to stand by his side. There is political frustration, there is physical frustration, there is financial frustration, there is also frustration in the family. But the party did not stand by him on any of these issues. Although he had personal contact with me, his contact with the team was weak. And there is no shortage of people to mislead people alone. “

Incidentally, in 2016, Joy Banerjee was made a member of the BJP’s National Working Committee. But the BJP removed him and made Rajiv Banerjee a member of the National Working Committee. That Rajiv, however, has recently returned to the grassroots. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has withdrawn the security of Joy Banerjee a few days ago Mentioning all these issues, Joy Bandyopadhyay has expressed his anger in his letter to the Prime Minister.

In this context, Rahul Sinha also said, “I have shown that the work of the team can be done without being in office. Those who leave the party for the position are nothing but greedy. Controlling greed is the art of life. I hope Joy does not leave the party. ”Although Rahul Sinha stood by Joy, BJP state president Sukant Majumder did not want to accept his allegations. His counter-claim was, ‘He (Joy Bandyopadhyay) was ill The party did not even come to the state office I have not received any phone call or letter from him since I became the state president If there is resentment, the state leadership should be informed first He didn’t tell me anything. “