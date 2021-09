Cloudy skies, light to moderate rains are also forecast in South Bengal districts on Wednesday. Heavy rains in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia. Even if it continues to rain, the amount and extent of rain will decrease on Wednesday. Reporter-Biswajit Saha.