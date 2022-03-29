March 29, 2022

Rain and Heat Latest Updates of South and North Bengal Districts | Now another warning in the weather of Bengal! When is it raining? Latest Weather Update – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


In the heat of the day, the people of the state are dying. Due to the change in the axis, a large amount of water vapor is entering Bengal from the Bay of Bengal (West Bengal Weather Update). According to weather building sources, heat wave (Loo Forecast Bengal) will start in the next few days in Kolkata, southern part of West Bengal and most parts of the country.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bharat Bandh: Leftists on the way to the second day, what is the picture of Baghayatin on the morning of Bharat Bandh? See

40 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal in the midst of the Bogtui incident, a big push in the High Court! What happened?

2 hours ago admin

Train- Travel agents rely on plane tickets? 55 thousand lost women, arrested 1 – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bharat Bandh: Leftists on the way to the second day, what is the picture of Baghayatin on the morning of Bharat Bandh? See

40 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal in the midst of the Bogtui incident, a big push in the High Court! What happened?

2 hours ago admin

Train- Travel agents rely on plane tickets? 55 thousand lost women, arrested 1 – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Rain and Heat Latest Updates of South and North Bengal Districts | Now another warning in the weather of Bengal! When is it raining? Latest Weather Update – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Bypass is the temporary party office of Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin