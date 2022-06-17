Menu
Friday, June 17, 2022
Kolkata Updates

rain and storm to usher in kolkata and other 2 districts in coming 2-3 hours – News18 Bangla

Date:


Kalbaishakhi warning in Calcutta. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, strong winds with thunderstorms and rain are expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas in the next 2-3 hours.

Najehal South Bengal has been suffering from extreme heat and humidity for the last few days. Even if it rains sporadically, there is no relief, on the contrary, the heat is increasing. Finally, the meteorological office heard the news of relief. The Kalbaishakhi storm is coming. According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed during the storm will be 40-50 km per hour.

First published:

