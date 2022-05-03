Rain and Thunderstorm alert in several districts of North And South Bengal Wait a minute! Three districts of the state will be swept away by thunderstorms? Come out very carefully – News18 Bangla
Incidentally, the weather forecast for the last few days combined with the rains, storms and thunderstorms have started in South Bengal for the last two days. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast for Tuesday, light to moderate rains and gusty winds are expected in the eastern and western Midnapore districts of the state and several parts of Purulia.