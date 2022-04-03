Rain and thunderstorm forecast in different part of Bengal Warning of thunderstorms in 3 districts of the state in a short time! The weather in Bengal is going to be in the next few days … – News18 Bangla

According to the Meteorological Department, several states of the country have been warned of extreme heat waves but due to the southwesterly winds entering the land from the Bay of Bengal, a large amount of water vapor (West Bengal Weather Update) is entering. Rain and Thunderstorm Forecast has been forecast for the next 3 days in the northeastern states especially Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Lagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura. Symbolic image.