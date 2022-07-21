Menu
Thursday, July 21, 2022
rain and thunderstorm will usher in these 5 districts of south bengal in coming 1-2 hours – News18 Bangla

The Alipur Meteorological Department has predicted thunder and lightning in the next 1-2 hours. Alipur said rain is likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia

In the next 1-2 hours, there is a chance of rain and thunder in West Medinipur and South Dinajpur.

Kolkata had mostly cloudy skies since Wednesday morning. Trinamool's Martyr's Day on 21 July, Kolkata was drenched in rain.

The temperature of Kolkata city will be between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The air will have more water vapor. So if it doesn't rain, humidity related discomfort can increase.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday morning was 28.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 65 to 89 percent.

