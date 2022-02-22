Rain forecast again! Most of the districts in the state may get rain during these two days this week – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Rain forecast in the state again. Chance of rain in most districts of the state on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rain is forecast. Slight fog in the morning and clear skies later. There is no possibility of a new drop in temperature. This was reported by the Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update)

Rain may also fall in the state due to westerly winds and strong winds. It is likely to rain on Thursday, February 24. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the western districts of South Bengal. The western districts of Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia in West Bengal are expected to receive light rain on Thursday and moderate rain on Friday. Light rain is also expected in West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata. Although the sky is cloudy in the coastal districts, the chances of rain are low.

Rains will continue in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal. Light rain is expected in all districts on Thursday. Rains are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts for two days. The amount and extent of rain will also increase in North Bengal on Friday.

The rest of the state will have dry skies and clear skies. Chance of clear skies until Wednesday. The temperature will not drop again in the state. The temperature will be between 18 to 19 degrees. Another four-five days morning-evening winter will increase the warmth will increase. Clear skies again from Saturday after rain on Thursday and Friday.

Today, clear skies after a little fog in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature in the morning was 16.9 degrees Celsius which is 1 degree below normal. Yesterday, Monday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 1 degree below normal, 29.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is 25 to 96 percent.

