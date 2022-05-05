Rain forecast for the next 48 hours in these districts of the state, get the weather update – News18 Bangla

Today, partly cloudy skies in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon with a couple of thunderstorms and rain is expected. As the day progresses, the discomfort caused by moisture will increase. Today’s minimum temperature is 26.9 degrees Celsius Which is 1 থেকে more than normal. Yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 33.1 degrees Celsius The relative humidity in the air is 60 to 7 percent. It didn’t rain. Representative Image