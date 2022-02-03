Rain forecast for the state tomorrow! Rain will continue on the day of Saraswati Pujo – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Tomorrow, Friday Cloudy skies and rain throughout the day. Rainfall forecast across the state. There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain. Chance of hail in North Bengal. It will continue to rain on Saturday, the day of Saraswati Pujo. This was stated by Alipore Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update)

Today, partly cloudy sky after fog in Kolkata morning on Thursday. There is a slight chance of light rain in the evening. The temperature will rise further at night. The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 19 degrees Celsius Which is 3 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was normal 26.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is 32 to 98 percent. There has been no rain in the last 24 hours in Kolkata.

Read more-Lottery Sambad Result 03.02.2022: Win the jackpot in the lottery! Find out the result of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Morning

Today, Thursday partly cloudy sky. It will start raining in South Bengal from today. Chance of rain in coastal and western districts. Light rain is also expected in Bankura, Purulia, Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, 24 Parganas and Medinipur. Rain will increase in these districts on Friday. Chance of heavy rain in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South 24 Parganas districts. The rest of South Bengal, including Kolkata, received light to moderate rains on Friday. Cloudy skies and light rain is also expected on Saturday morning. Light rain is expected in Nadia, Murshidabad and 24 Parganas in the morning. As the day progresses, the weather will gradually improve.

Today and tomorrow Friday night temperatures will rise further. Winter will virtually disappear. Pubali wind will increase, water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal.

There is a possibility of rain in North Bengal also. Rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday. Light to moderate rains are likely in all the districts of North Bengal on Friday. Heavy rain hail is forecast somewhere. It will continue to rain on Saturday. Heavy rains could cause landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Friday-Saturday. There is a possibility of light snow or ground frost at Sandakanfu, Falut, Dhotre and Chatakpur in the upper part of Darjeeling. News 7 according to the weather office

Read more-Viral Video: Disaster while landing! British Airways flight saved for a while, watch the viral video

In the western states of India, the temperature will drop to 5 degrees again in two days. Temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days in the eastern Indian states. Then the temperature will remain the same.

Biswajit Saha

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 03, 2022, 13:04 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report