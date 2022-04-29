April 29, 2022

Rain forecast for this district in the next 1-2 hours, know the weather update – News18 Bangla

Even though the rains have not been seen in South Bengal yet, it will continue to rain in North Bengal. Today, Friday, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. Chance of rain with thunderstorms also in Malda and two Dinajpur. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in several parts of Kochbihar district in next 1-2 hours. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department Representative Image



