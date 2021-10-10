Rain forecast from Durga Puja Shasthi day in Bengal Weather alert in South Bengal | Will it rain from the sixth? Kolkata and South Bengal will float when the cyclone condenses! The weather forecast … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There was no such rain anywhere in the state on Sunday. And since it is not there, people have descended in different places ignoring the fear of Corona. However, the rain (West Bengal Weather) may start again from tomorrow. West Bengal Weather will intensify only when there is low pressure. In that case, the disaster may start from Monday. However, the weather office has given the message of withdrawal of monsoon from this state. The weather office also said that a favorable environment is being created for this.

Read more: Climate change begins in the Bay of Bengal-Arabian Sea! Rain in 48 hours in this district including Kolkata …

According to the West Bengal Weather forecast given on Sunday afternoon, there is no forecast of heavy rain anywhere in North Bengal by next Tuesday morning. However, light rain with thunderstorms is likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong by Monday morning. The rest of the districts (West Bengal Weather) will remain dry. The weather in all the districts is forecast to be dry from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

According to the meteorological department, the sky in Kolkata is likely to be partly cloudy since Monday. There is a possibility of rain or lightning in some places today. The maximum and minimum pressure can be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius as on other days.

Read more: Depression is being created today! When it rains in Pujo, when not? The air office said!

The meteorological office’s forecast for Sunday afternoon said there was no possibility of heavy rain in any district by Tuesday morning. However, the meteorological office is not ruling out the possibility of light rain. According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of lightning with light rain in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata and Hughli. The rest of the districts will remain dry. Besides, it has been informed that there will be no such change in the temperature of the day anywhere.