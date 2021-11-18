Rain forecast on 18th November in Kokata and Few Districts over the weekend | Mercury down in Calcutta! See the next few days forecast – News18 Bangla

There is more mercury in Calcutta. The Meteorological Department forecasts that the weather will change again this weekend. How cloudy is the sky? Chance of rain in any district? According to the weather office, there is a possibility of light rain in the coastal districts of South Bengal. It may rain on Sunday night or Monday in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. The meteorological office said there was little chance of light rain.