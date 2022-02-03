Rain Forecast till when know detail weather update for North and South Bengal | The soil will be Saraswati Pujo? What is the weather forecast for Bengal – News18 Bangla

February 3, 2022

Rain Forecast till when know detail weather update for North and South Bengal

5 hours ago admin


There will be light rain in five districts of North Bengal: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. The hailstorm is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the office said. Heavy Rain Forecast will increase in the districts of North Bengal on Friday, February 4. It will remain till the day of Saraswati Pujo on 5th February (West Bengal Weather Forecast).



