January 13, 2022

Rain forecast today! Will the temperature drop over the weekend? Meteorological Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


Today, scattered rain is also forecast in the state on Thursday. The night temperature was above normal but the day temperature dropped below normal. Yesterday, Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 21.4 degrees Celsius. Which is 4 degrees below normal. Today, Thursday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 3 degrees above normal. 18.6 degrees Celsius. Representative Image



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

600 baskets going every day! The state is sending healing fruits from this shop in Barabazar – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin

Why the number is decreasing Know the reasons behind it | What is the real truth? Learn more … – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin

Coronavirs Third Wave: New model Abhishek Banerjee to stop Coronavirs

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

600 baskets going every day! The state is sending healing fruits from this shop in Barabazar – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin

Why the number is decreasing Know the reasons behind it | What is the real truth? Learn more … – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin

Rain forecast today! Will the temperature drop over the weekend? Meteorological Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Coronavirs Third Wave: New model Abhishek Banerjee to stop Coronavirs

9 hours ago admin

Net Set Go: What is the trending news on social media?

10 hours ago admin