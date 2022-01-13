Rain forecast today! Will the temperature drop over the weekend? Meteorological Department – News18 Bangla
Today, scattered rain is also forecast in the state on Thursday. The night temperature was above normal but the day temperature dropped below normal. Yesterday, Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 21.4 degrees Celsius. Which is 4 degrees below normal. Today, Thursday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 3 degrees above normal. 18.6 degrees Celsius. Representative Image