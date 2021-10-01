Rain in Pujo too? Fear of late farewell is growing, North Bengal will float from today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the last few years, the rain has become the norm in Durga Pujo After overcoming the rain, people went out to see Tagore Due to the nature of the monsoon, there is a possibility of Pujoya rain this time as well

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, the process of monsoon departure from north-west India will start from next Wednesday, October 8. Meteorologists say the monsoon is leaving two weeks later than usual It will be the second week of October to say goodbye to the rest of the country And if that process is delayed for a few days, then the possibility of rain in Pujo will also increase

Rain is expected to increase in North Bengal from today. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast for the next two-three days in the districts of North Bengal. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Bihar too. Due to which the water level of reservoirs and rivers will increase. There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Read more: Disaster in the north, floods in the south again! Namal Sena in three districts

In South Bengal, however, there is no warning of heavy rains. However, due to heavy rains in Jharkhand, DVC has increased the release of water from reservoirs like Durgapur Barrage, Maithon. As a result, several areas in Howrah, West Midnapore and two Burdwan have already been flooded. A few rivers of Birbhum are also blowing properly

The direction of the apparent depression in South Bengal is now towards North Bengal again via Jharkhand and Bihar. It is located on Bihar and adjoining North Bengal. An axis extends from the northeastern Bay of Bengal to the Andhra coast.

Rainfall will increase in North Bengal due to obvious depression. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in Malda and North and South Dinajpur. There will also be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. Heavy rains are forecast in North Bengal till Sunday.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal at present. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur sporadically. The temperature will also rise in South Bengal in the next two days Humidity is also likely to increase due to the presence of water vapor. The sky will be partly cloudy in Kolkata today. Chance of light rain with thunderstorms.