Rain in the north, stormy wind! Exemption from the heat in the south? Weather Forecast – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It will continue to rain in North Bengal Alipore Meteorological Department forecast at least 6 Not only rain, but also strong winds can blow in some districts Although it is raining in the north, the south is still dry However, the residents of the district of South Bengal will get some relief from the heat of Chaitra

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a warning of heavy rain in Alipurduar district in the next 72 hours. Scattered heavy rains are also expected in Darjeeling and Kochbihar In the next 24 hours, Darjeeling, Kalimping, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar will get showers with winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Read more: This time, however, in the intense heat of the watermelon?

In these five districts, moderate rain warning has been issued for the next four to five days There is also a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Malda and two Dinajpur.

Read more: If you don’t visit these places of Darjeeling, the favorite of Bengalis, but it will be a pity, take a look

On the other hand, the picture of South Bengal will be completely opposite There is no possibility of rain in South Bengal for next three to four days. There will be partly cloudy skies in Kolkata and adjoining districts. Water vapor is entering the south wind. So even if the temperature is not high, there will be some discomfort due to humidity. The south wind is blowing in the afternoon, so the heat will be less felt.

In the next four to five days, however, the meteorological department has issued heat wave warnings in parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 6 degrees below normal The relative humidity was 56 to 92 percent.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 08, 2022, 08:03 IST

Tags: Darjeeling, Weather Report, West bengal weather update