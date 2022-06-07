Rain is increasing in North Bengal, what is the weather forecast for the next few days in South Bengal? Find out – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: South-west monsoon winds entered North Bengal 4 days before the scheduled time. Monsoon winds pass through all the states of North-East India and stop in North Bengal. There is no collaborative system in South Bengal. There is no rain forecast for South Bengal yet from the Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update).

Rain is increasing in North Bengal. It will increase in next 2-3 days. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Rainfall will decrease in South Bengal. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will occur in South Bengal. Humidity discomfort will increase. Phil like temperature would seem to be much higher. That is what the meteorological office said

Rain will increase in North Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in the next few days. Malda and two Dinajpur are also forecast to receive moderate to scattered and heavy rains. Heavy to very heavy rains are warned in Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Today, heavy rain is expected in North Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal. Scattered showers with thunderstorms locally in different districts of South Bengal. The adjoining districts of North Bengal are more prone to rains. There is a possibility of thundershowers in Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad and West Burdwan by today and tomorrow, Wednesday. In the next two-three days, the temperature may rise in different districts of South Bengal. The heat will be a little higher in the western districts. Today and tomorrow, Jharkhand and adjoining districts of Orissa may be affected by the heat wave.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 07, 2022, 09:17 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Update